Malayalam music icon Jassie Gift found himself embroiled in controversy following a shocking incident at a college program held in Kolenchery. The popular singer and composer, renowned for his soulful melodies, faced a disrespectful interruption during his performance at the College Day event.

What is the Jassie Gift controversy?

Reports reveal that Jassie Gift was invited to showcase his musical skills at the college function, where he was allocated a slot to entertain the audience with his songs. However, the evening took an unexpected turn when the college principal abruptly seized the microphone from Jassie Gift's hands and halted his performance.

In an interview with Asianet News, Jassie Gift expressed his disappointment over the incident and revealed that while he was initially permitted to perform solo on stage, objections arose when his chorus team began accompanying him. The singer conveyed his dismay at the principal's actions and said that no artist should be subjected to such disrespect.

VJ Shalini Nair penned a note condemning the misbehaviour Jassie Gift had to face

She took to her Instagram earlier in the day and shared, “It is not enough to have education, we need to differentiate, Principal!! Instead of welcoming the moment, you insulted not only Jassi Chetan but Sajjin Chetan, the singer in his own band who has done many shows with him over the years.”

“Did Jassi Chetan commit a mistake by coming and singing as a guest on the limited budget of the college kids at their request?”, an excerpt of her post read.

What did the college say about Jassie Gift’s controversy?

In response to the uproar, the college principal cited institutional regulations governing musical events involving external artists. However, the incident has ignited widespread condemnation among netizens, who have rallied in support of the artist known for his long-run contributions to the Malayalam film industry.