Advertisement

Javed Jaffrey recently made an appearance at a reality dance show as a guest judge. On a request from a fan, the actor joined the contestant on stage for a dance off leaving the audience in awe. The Dhamaal star shook a leg to the famous Punjabi song Ishq Tera Tadpave. His dancing skills at the age of sixty were praised by both the judges and the contestants.

Javed Jaffrey goes viral for electrifying dance moves

The video of Jaffrey dancing to Ishq Tera Tadpave surfaced online on Monday, February 19. The actor was seen dancing with a contestant in the clip. He showed some impressive dance moves earning praise from fellow judges including Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

Meezaan Jaffrey follows father Javed’s footsteps

Previously, in a similar video, Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey also gave a demo of his dance skills. The actor grooved on his father’s song Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll from the 1985 legal drama film Meri Jung. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film stars Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, A. K. Hangal, Iftekhar, Khushbu and Parikshit Sahni in major roles and marked. Javed Jaffrey's debut in the film industry.

The song Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll is originally sung by Kishore Kumar, Javed Jaffrey, and S. Janaki.

Advertisement

After meeting Meezaan, judge Himesh Reshammiya was reminded of his father Javed and spoke about his performance in the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ from his debut movie and requested Meezaan to recreate the same on stage.

Talking about the same, Himesh said: "Your father is a great artiste and dancer Meezaan, when Javed Jaffrey ji performed in 'Meri Jung' to the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’, Hungama macha diya tha unhone. I think you would have that inbuilt dancing skill in you, but I want to ask, if you have it?"

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)