Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Totally Viral/ Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves On Ishq Tera Tadpave

The video of Javed Jaffrey dancing to Ishq Tera Tadpave surfaced online on Monday, February 19. The actor was seen dancing with a contestant in the clip.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Javed Jaffrey
Javed Jaffrey | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Javed Jaffrey recently made an appearance at a reality dance show as a guest judge. On a request from a fan, the actor joined the contestant on stage for a dance off leaving the audience in awe. The Dhamaal star shook a leg to the famous Punjabi song Ishq Tera Tadpave. His dancing skills at the age of sixty were praised by both the judges and the contestants. 

Javed Jaffrey goes viral for electrifying dance moves 

The video of Jaffrey dancing to Ishq Tera Tadpave surfaced online on Monday, February 19. The actor was seen dancing with a contestant in the clip. He showed some impressive dance moves earning praise from fellow judges including Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. 

Javed Jaffrey at the age of 60 slaying it with his dance moves🔥
byu/DragonDeninSharkTank inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

Meezaan Jaffrey follows father Javed’s footsteps 

Previously, in a similar video, Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey also gave a demo of his dance skills. The actor grooved on his father’s song Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll from the 1985 legal drama film Meri Jung. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film stars Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, A. K. Hangal, Iftekhar, Khushbu and Parikshit Sahni in major roles and marked. Javed Jaffrey's debut in the film industry. 

The song Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll is originally sung by Kishore Kumar, Javed Jaffrey, and S. Janaki.

Advertisement

After meeting Meezaan, judge Himesh Reshammiya was reminded of his father Javed and spoke about his performance in the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’ from his debut movie and requested Meezaan to recreate the same on stage.

Talking about the same, Himesh said: "Your father is a great artiste and dancer Meezaan, when Javed Jaffrey ji performed in 'Meri Jung' to the song ‘Bol Baby Bol Rock-N-Roll’, Hungama macha diya tha unhone. I think you would have that inbuilt dancing skill in you, but I want to ask, if you have it?"

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo