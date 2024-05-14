Advertisement

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is known for starring in Nayanthara starrer Jawan and web series The Broken News. However, apart from being an actress, she is also a singer and songwriter. Her album Shuruaat received a Grammy nomination in the 2023 Best Global Music Album category. An alum of Berklee College of Music, the actress candidly spoke about the "remix era" and expressed happiness as Bollywood is finally opening up its horizons to independent artists.

It finally seems like the youth especially: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sanjeeta opined about the music in Bollywood and said that the film industry has finally opened up its horizons to not just the same kind of music but also music directors. Now, makers give chance to independent artists, "so it’s a great time to be an independent musician," she continued. The 28-year-old actress added, "It finally seems like the youth especially want to hear fresh sounds." Elaborating on the same, she said now people want to hear new sounds and music and gave the example of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan. The music album of the movie was a hit among the audience and the entire score was done by OAFF.

“We are also not just seeing fresh new sounds, but I feel we have renewed respect for the old-school sounds. Like Qala and Heeramandi all the classical things we are hearing," she shared. Sanjeeta added that he loves that people are giving respect where it's due and the music industry is exploring new territories. "It’s a great time to be an Indian musician," she said. However, he believes that lyrically they could be better.

Sanjeeta opens up about Bollywood’s remix era

In the same segment, Sanjeeta shared that they liked the fact that they are done with the era of remixes and called it "lazy and repetitive" on the musician's part. "Why are we regurgitating the same thing in the worst way? But I think we are done with that," she concluded.

For the unversed, Sanjeeta has several songs in Hindi, English, Spanish and Malagasy languages such as I Will Wait, Shams and Mis Chicas (Jawan).