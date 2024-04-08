×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Jeetendra Turns 82: Actor Cuts Birthday Cake With Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Grandchildren

Jeetendra celebrated an intimate birthday celebration with his close family on April 7. The veteran actor rang in the day with his children and grandchildren.

Jeetendra
Jeetendra | Image:Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram
Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrated his 82nd birthday on April 7. To make the day special, the actor’s children and grandchildren gathered for an intimate celebration. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor took to his social media account to share a video from the bash. 

Jeetendra celebrates intimate birthday with family members

Jeetendra is known for his illustrious body of work. The actor has worked in classic Bollywood movies in the 1970s and 1980s. On the occasion of his birthday his son and actor Tusshar took to his Instagram account to share a video from the intimate celebrations. 

Only the actor’s wife Shobha, and their children Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor could be seen in the celebrations. What caught the notice of social media users was the attendance of the veteran actor’s grand sons- Lakshya and Ravie Kapoor. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Tusshar wrote in the caption, “#happybirthdaytoyou ….. We like to keep it simple and candid, I think we all were also shying away from the camera today! (confused emoji)” 

Ekta Kapoor shares unseen throwback photos with Jeetendra

On the occasion of her father's birthday, Ekta Kapoor, too took to her Instagram account to extend a wish for the veteran actor. The director-producer shared a video montage featuring the family moments of Jeetendra with his children and grandchildren. The video also featured unseen clips of the 82-year-old actor as his candid self. Ekta shared the post with the caption, “Happie bday papa !!! UR my biggest BLESSING !!! JAI MATA DI ! Have a long happy life with good health n good peace of mind !!!! We all@love u d most” Several friends of the actor and members of the industry extended their good wishes in the comment section. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

