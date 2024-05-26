Advertisement

Netflix has just released Jennifer Lopez's sci-fi film, Atlas, to rave reviews from binge-watchers, who are calling it "brilliant." Despite the positive reception, rumours of a split with Ben Affleck continue to swirl. In response, Lopez has delivered a cryptic message aimed at those speculating about her personal life without knowing the full story.

Jennifer Lopez's message amid split rumours

Reports of a growing divide between the couple, who rekindled their romance and married in 2022, have circulated for months. Sources close to the pair suggest they are currently on "completely different pages," with Lopez reportedly seeking advice from Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom she shares a strong bond.

In a recent promotional opportunity with Netflix for Atlas, Lopez posed before a towering billboard featuring the film's title. Sharing multiple selfies from the encounter, the singer addressed the speculation with a pointed message: "N…Don't F With JLO."

Taking to TikTok to share her experience, Lopez documented her journey to the billboard, explaining, "So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas, so I wanted to go see it for myself." She captioned her video with, "And just a little friendly reminder from over there."

Recent photos depict Jennifer Lopez in both casual attire—a cropped grey shirt and sweatpants—and a more glamorous look with styled hair and makeup. This follows her firm dismissal of a reporter's question about divorce rumours earlier in the week. According to PageSix, Netflix has instructed all media outlets and paparazzi to refrain from questioning the singer about her personal life and relationship with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez shuts down reporter asking about divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Atlas co-star Simu Liu shut down a reporter at a press event for the film in Mexico City after he asked the actor whether rumours about her divorce with Ben Affleck were true.

There have been reports that the actors, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after 20 years, are facing marital troubles. The reports come at a time when Lopez is busy promoting Atlas, which she has also produced. "OK, we're not doing that," Liu immediately told the reporter when he posed the question during the press tour.

Lopez looked at the reporter and said, "You know better than that". Affleck and Lopez met in 2002 but eventually split in 2004. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner while Lopez married Marc Anthony.

(With PTI inputs)

