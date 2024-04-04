Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Become New Owners Of Isha Ambani's ₹500 Crore LA Mansion: Report

Advertisement

Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought an opulent mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles in June 2023. They invested an incredible $61 million (Rs 494 crore) in this 5.2-acre property. It has now been revealed that they purchased the house from business mogul and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

More about the property

Covering more than 38,000 square feet, the mansion is located in the centre of Beverly Hills. There are twelve bedrooms, twenty-four bathrooms, an indoor pickleball court, an outdoor kitchen, a 155-foot inground infinity pool, a gym, a salon, and spas.

The daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, stayed at this opulent residence in Los Angeles for a good chunk of her pregnancy in 2022. Following their 2018 wedding, she and her husband, businessman Anand Piramal, received a different magnificent home in Mumbai as their wedding present in 2018, which serves as their current abode.

But before Isha welcomed twins Krishna and Aditya in November 2022, the LA house functioned as a temporary refuge. The home was lent to Isha's friend Priyanka Chopra to host the screening of a Gujarati film Chhello Show in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s house hunt

Returning to Lopez and Affleck, they set out to find their perfect love nest after getting back together in 2021 and being married in 2022. While Lopez's Bel Air property was being considered for upgrades, she finally made the decision to sell it.

The couple first rented a mansion in Beverly Hills and kept looking for a new house till 2023, when they finally bought the mansion sold by Isha Ambani