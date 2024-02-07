Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Jeremy Renner Opens Up About Embracing Life After Recovering From Fatal Snow Plough Accident

Jeremy Renner shared his two cents on embracing life after his recovery from near-fatal snow plough incident.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jeremy Renner
A file photo of Jeremy Renner | Image:Instagram/Jeremy Renner
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jeremy Renner has opened up about his road to recovery after his near-fatal snow-plough accident that took place on January 1, 2023. The actor has said that he has learned to embrace a softer side. According to reports, Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snow-plough ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow on New Year's Day at his property in Reno, Nevada. 

Jeremy Renner on embracing life after his near-fatal accident 

While discussing his new Super Bowl commercial for Silk, Renner said, “I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine. I’ve never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point. Literally, I feel pretty open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful.”

The actor further continued saying, “I’ve been blessed,” reports People.

Speaking about his recovery journey, Jeremy said, “Everything kind of just went right. Obviously I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support, a lot of reason to recover. That is really special. There’s a lot of people that don’t have as much, (don’t have) those things to live for.” He further added, “It wasn’t about me getting better. It was about healing them. That’s how I got out of my own way… Geez, the love and support I got from people, man.”

The actor stated that he is grateful to have learned his limits, which were far greater than anyone ever expected. “I know how far I can go. That’s pretty useful information give you parameters of your life, and it’s pretty hopeful,” he says.

Jeremy is now back to walking again and he can also perform stunts.

Jeremy gets candid 

Earlier, Jeremy appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast and spoke with co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. When asked by Cooper what got him through his "unbelievable battle," Renner replied: "I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother”, reports People magazine. He further mentioned: “I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, (and) I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for.”

Published January 28th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

