Advertisement

Jitendra Kumar, known for his stint in web shows like Panchayat, Kota Factory, Dry Day and more, recently talked about his biggest insecurity. The actor admitted he has been conscious about his Hindi medium background. Despite securing a spot in the nation's top technology institute IIT, he consistently believed that his background in Hindi placed him at a disadvantage. The feeling only got stronger after he relocated to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Jitendra Kumar on his Hindi medium background

In a conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Jitendra was asked if his Hindi medium background was his “biggest insecurity”, the actor replied, “You can say that. When you meet kids who have all studied in English medium, you become alien to them and they become alien to you. The problem arises when everyone is appreciative of those kids, even your parents.”

According to Jitendra, children who speak Hindi become anxious when they witness their family being impressed by other children who speak English. The actor was also questioned on Bollywood's English-speaking culture, where actors must recite dialogues in Hindi but speak English off-screen. In response, Jitendra stated that English is "given a sort of special treatment" everywhere, not only in the film business.

What’s next for Jitendra Kumar?

On the work front, Jitendra will next be seen in the third season of Panchayat. The cast wrapped the filming of the show in November 2023. The first look of the actor was also unveiled in December. Jitendra, who plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi, a Panchayat Secretary, was seen riding a bike with bags strapped on his back in the photo. It's unclear whether Abhishek is leaving Phulera village or going on vacation.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Season 2, which was released in 2022, won the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This category was introduced this year and saw Panchayat 2 as the inaugural winner.