Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Jon Bon Jovi Is Still On Road To Recovery After Vocal Cord Surgery

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life, said doctors were able to repair the problem by putting a plastic implant.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jon Bon Jovi
A file photo of Jon Bon Jovi | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi says he is on the long road to recovery after undergoing a "major reconstructive surgery" to mend a vocal cord injury. According to People magazine, the procedure was conducted 19 months ago. With the diagnosis, the 61-year-old singer-musician said he felt that "my craft was being taken from me".

Bon Jovi shares latest health update

"It's been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialisation because one of my cords was literally atrophying. Sometimes people get nodules — that's pretty commonplace. Sometimes you (get) deviated septums, and things that (people have) done take (their) toll on (their) cords. The only thing that's ever been up my nose has been my finger," the Bon Jovi frontman explained in video footage taken during a Pollstar Live panel earlier this week.

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as Livin' on a Prayer, It's My Life and You Give Love A Bad Name, said doctors were able to repair the problem by putting a plastic implant in.

Bon Jovi talks about but rehab and recovery

"For the last almost two years now, I've been in this rehab getting it back together. I'm getting very close to feeling like myself again," he added.

In a reference to his set at the MusiCares Person of the Year award ceremony on February 2, Bon Jovi said it was "my first live performance in two years". "New record's done. So now I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week before I'm gonna go out there on the road for real. But I'm confident in my doctor," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

