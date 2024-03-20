×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Jonathan Majors Sued By Ex-Girlfriend For Assault And Defamation

Grace Jabbari filed the action in federal court in Manhattan, claiming Jonathan Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend, Grace Jabbar, has sued him for civil allegations including assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress. This comes in just three months after the actor was convicted in a criminal trial of assaulting her in New York City.

Jonathan Majors sued by ex-girlfriend 

Grace Jabbari filed the action in federal court in Manhattan, claiming Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse for two years. In an email to The Associated Press, Grace's lawyer claimed that her resolve has never wavered. "She has shown tremendous bravery in her quest for accountability. This action will shed light on the truth, bringing her the finality she deserves," the lawyer wrote. 

More about Jonathan Majors’ case 

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman. She reported the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger. And she said when she got out of the car Majors hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear. 

Image source: AP

Majors, however, denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor when she took his phone. During the actor's nearly two-week trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a series of texts between him and Grace, as well as an audio recording that was used as evidence.

Jonathan Majors dropped out of film after conviction 

 Majors  lost a buzzy upcoming film role following the assault conviction. The actor will no longer be playing controversial basketball player Dennis Rodman in a film with the working title 48 Hours In Vegas, reports Variety. Majors was convicted on December 18 of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault during a domestic dispute with his former partner. Marvel Studios, also, dropped Majors from future projects on the same day as the conviction.

With inputs from AP

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

