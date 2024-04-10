Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:50 IST
Jr NTR Protects Trivikram Srinivas From Unruly Mob At Tillu Square Event: Watch
Despite heavy security, some unruly fans found their way to Jr NTR and tried to touch his feet. Despite crowding, the RRR star made sure to protect Trivikram.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas recently attended the success party of Tillu Square In Hyderabad. The film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda has been performing exceptionally well at the box office in its second week. Recently crossing the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, it continues to draw audiences to theatres. Interesting aspect behind this box office feat is that it has dominated Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star.
Meanwhile, at the success party of Tillu Square, a mob of fans surrounded Jr NTR and Trivikram. Videos and pictures from the time have gone viral on social media.
Viral video of Jr NTR and Trivikram at Tillu Square success party
In a video, Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas were seen exiting the venue of Tillu Square success meet together. All was well until an unruly mob of fans surrounded them. While the two were swept away amid the immense crowding, Jr NTR did not let go of Trivikram's hand, seemingly in a gesture to protect him.
Despite heavy security, some fans were able to find their way and got close to Jr NTR. A couple of them tried to touch his feet, which made him loose his balance. Unfazed, Jr NTR walked Trivikram to his car and exited the venue.
Tillu Square actress shared photos with Trivikram and Jr NTR
Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran was awarded a memento at the film's success meet by Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas, which made the young actress proud and emotional.
Expressing gratitude in an Instagram post, she wrote, “Eight years ago in 2016, I found myself on this stage alongside the iconic Trivikram Garu. From not knowing anything during the pre-release event of 'A Aa' to the groundbreaking success of 'Tillu Square', life has truly come full circle. Trivikram Garu, your guidance has been instrumental in shaping my journey in Telugu cinema. Heartfelt thanks to you, sir.“
Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:20 IST