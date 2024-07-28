sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:28 IST, July 28th 2024

Jwala Gutta Joins Chorus In Criticising Tarun Tahiliani's Olympics Outfits: Stop Compromising On...

Jwala Gutta took to her social media account to express that she had high expectations from Tarun Tahiliani for the Olympics outfits but she was disappointed.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jwala Gutta (L), Tarun Tahiliani
Jwala Gutta (L), Tarun Tahiliani | Image: Jwala Gutta (L), Tarun Tahiliani /Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

20:16 IST, July 28th 2024