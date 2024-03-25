Advertisement

As the nation celebrates the festival of colours, celebrities also gave a glimpse into their Holi celebrations. Shibani Dandekar shared photos from the festivities which also featured actress Jyotika, Shabana Azmi and Anjali Anand. The three stars will be seen together in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel.

Dabba Cartel team’s Holi celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared photos with her ‘Dabba Cartel ladies’. All four of the actresses were seen dressed in white. While Shibani, Shabana and Anjali donned kurtas, Jyotika opted for a white shirt with denim jeans.

More about Dabba Cartel

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actor Shibani Dandekar have joined hands for the Netflix series, Dabba Cartel. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the upcoming show revolves around five ordinary women in Maharashtra's Thane who start a drug cartel through the 'dabba' (tiffin) delivery service. It will star Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Farhan Akhtar, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Lillete Dubey and Jisshu Sengupta.

The first look of the show, created by Shibani, was revealed in February at the Next on Netflix event. Akhtar has backed the show via his production banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

"We like narrating stories, and it's been a great association (with Netflix) and there are many more shows (to look forward to). This is an exciting show. It is a special show as Shibani is the creator of the show and this gives a special place to the show in my heart," Akhtar said at the event. Dandekar said it was great working with her husband on the series that started off as a "tiny idea" in her head.

(with inputs from PTI)