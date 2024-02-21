Advertisement

Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter died by suicide at the age of 36. The heartbreaking news was first shared by her friends online on a website called GoFundMe and then reported by TMZ. According to the website, Kagney died at her residence in Parma, OH, on Thursday. Now, TMZ has revealed some more details about Kagney’s death.

Details about Kagney Linn Karter’s death

According to reports by TMZ, the suicide has happened by a gunshot wound, that was self inflicted. The reports were confirmed after TMZ spoke to Cuyahoga County officials. The cause of death as confirmed is an intraoral shotgun wound. Meaning, the most high powered firearms were used to shoot inside the mouth. Also, no suicide note was found at the house.

Just a few days before her death, Kagney had posted happy photos on her social media handles. According to reports, the 36-year-old was “a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her."

On behalf of Karter's mother, Tina, a GoFundMe was started by the actress' friends. In the page description, they mentioned that despite Karter's achievements in performance and fitness, she "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by." It further added, “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.”

More about Kagney Linn Carter

She appeared in nearly 320 adult film titles, established her career in the mid-2000s and won two AVN Awards, including one in 2010 for Best New Starlet. Apart from pole fitness, Karter was also an adult model.