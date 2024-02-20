Advertisement

Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter has tragically passed away at 36 after suicide, reports TMZ. The heartbreaking news, however, was first shared by her friends online on a website called GoFundMe. According to the website, Kagney died at her residence in Parma, OH, on Thursday.

Kagney Linn Carter dies by suicide

On behalf of Karter's mother, Tina, a GoFundMe was started by the actress' friends. In the page description, they mentioned that despite Karter's achievements in performance and fitness, she "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by." It further added, “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.”

“As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could,” the statement continued.

The money collected from GoFundMe will go towards Karter's funeral expenses and the left over funds will be contributed to a local animal rescue charity.

Who was Kagney Linn Carter?

According to reports, the 36-year-old was “a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her."

She appeared in nearly 320 adult film titles, established her career in the mid-2000s and won two AVN Awards, including one in 2010 for Best New Starlet. Apart from pole fitness, Karter was also an adult model.