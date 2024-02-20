Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Kagney Linn Karter, Adult Film Star, Dies By Suicide At 36

Kagney Linn Karter has tragically passed away at 36. The star's friends revealed that she suffered from mental health issues.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kagney Linn Karter, Adult Film Star, Dies By Suicide At 36
Kagney Linn Karter, Adult Film Star, Dies By Suicide At 36 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter has tragically passed away at 36 after suicide, reports TMZ. The heartbreaking news, however, was first shared by her friends online on a website called GoFundMe. According to the website, Kagney died at her residence in Parma, OH, on Thursday. 

Kagney Linn Carter dies by suicide 

On behalf of Karter's mother, Tina, a GoFundMe was started by the actress' friends. In the page description, they mentioned that despite Karter's achievements in performance and fitness, she "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by." It further added, “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage.” 

“As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could,” the statement continued.

The money collected from GoFundMe will go towards Karter's funeral expenses and the left over funds will be contributed to a local animal rescue charity.

Advertisement

Who was Kagney Linn Carter? 

According to reports, the 36-year-old was “a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back into pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her."

Advertisement

She appeared in nearly 320 adult film titles, established her career in the mid-2000s and won two AVN Awards, including one in 2010 for Best New Starlet. Apart from pole fitness, Karter was also an adult model.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

10 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

11 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

11 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

11 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

11 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

12 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

12 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

12 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

18 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

18 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

19 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Namma Metro Services Partially Affected on Purple Line Due to Tech Snag

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. India Young Professional Scheme: Application for First Ballot Begins

    World18 minutes ago

  3. Mumbai: Maratha Quota Gets Nod in Maharashtra Cabinet

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Be Ready to Pay This Much Fine You If You Block Ambulances in Gurugram

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. MNS-BJP Alliance: When Raj Thackeray and Ashish Shelar Met

    Politics News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo