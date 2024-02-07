English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Kailash Kher Dedicates New Song Ram Ka Dham To Ram Mandir Inauguration, Shares Story Behind It

Kailash Kher has unveiled his new song Ram Ka Dham ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration. He said that it talks about the 14-year exile period faced by Lord Ram.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kailash Kher
A file photo of Kailash Kher | Image:Kailash Kher FC/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Singer Kailash Kher is among several Indian celebrities who have been invited to attend the Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ahead of the ceremony on January 22, Kher dedicated his new song Ram Ka Dham to Lord Ram. His track talks about the difficulties faced by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile. 

Kailash says Ram Ka Dham is about the struggles of Lord Ram 

Kailash Kher said that he will be in attendance at the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the ceremony, the singer talked about the theme of his recent song dedicated to Lord Ram titled Ram Ka Dham


While speaking to ANI, Kher said, “The entire country is looking forward to the inauguration of the auspicious temple, and it feels as if we are celebrating Diwali. While the entire world celebrates the occasion, the song Ram Ka Dham talks about its backstory, the pain and the struggles behind it.” 

Kailash Kher expresses gratitude for being invited to Pran Pratiashtha ceremony 

In the same conversation, Kailash Kher also opened up about getting an invitation to the temple's consecration ceremony. The singer expressed his excitement as he shared, “I was invited one and a half months ago. It was happiness everywhere. There were congratulations showering upon me. I want to thank India and the Indians, who also reside in my heart. I don't call them fans, they are a part of my heart. I am very grateful to be invited to the auspicious ceremony. I am very happy to receive the invitation for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. I am very excited about going there to attend the ceremony.”

Expressing his excitement further, the singer mentioned that he has got new clothes designed for the ceremony. He stated that the clothes have motifs of Lord Ram. He added, “I am going to wear a dhoti remembering my late father. I believe my late parents would be very happy to see the same. I am very excited about it and I believe everyone will be showering their blessings on me on that day.” 

Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration

The Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22 will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life, and preparations are currently underway. On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation ceremony for Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum at noon on January 22.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

