Kajol Shows How To Beat Traffic Woes Through Crochet Work, Video Goes Viral
In the viral video, Kajol is seen sitting on the backseat and doing crochet, a process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook.
Bollywood star Kajol has shared a handy solution on how to beat traffic woes.
Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), Kajol on Monday shared a video.
In the clip, ‘The Trial’ star is seen sitting on the backseat and doing crochet, a process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn and thread.
The actress shared the video with the caption: “#Crocheting and backseat driving at the same time.. #longdrives #neverending #trafficsolutions #rihannasaidit #multitasking.”
On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ and ‘The Trial’, will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film ‘Do Patti’, a mystery thriller set in the hills of north India.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:41 IST
