Veteran singer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and National Award-winning singer Bhavatharini breathed her last on January 25. The National Award-winning singer was suffering from cancer and was in Sri Lanka with her husband for Ayurvedic treatment. Actor Kamal Haasan has now taken to his social media account to condole the loss of Ilaiyaraaja.

Kamal Hassan shares heartfelt condolence

On January 26, Kamal Haasan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to pen an emotional note on the passing of Bhavatharini. The actor penned a note in Tamil mourning the loss, and stated that he will not leave the side of his friend Illaiyaraaja in his difficult times.

மனம் பதைக்கிறது. அருமைச் சகோதரர் இளையராஜாவைத் தேற்ற என்ன செய்வதென்று தெரியவில்லை. அவர் கைகளை மானசீகமாகப் பற்றிக்கொள்கிறேன். பவதாரிணியின் மறைவு பொறுத்துக்கொள்ளவோ ஏற்றுக்கொள்ளவோ முடியாத ஒன்று. இந்தப் பெருந்துயரில் என் சகோதரர் இளையராஜா மனதை இழக்காதிருக்க வேண்டும். பவதாரிணியின்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2024

In his post, Kamal wrote in Tamil, “My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted. Ilaiyaraaja shouldn’t give up dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini’s family.”

Bhavatharini dies at 47

According to Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for quite some time and went to Sri Lanka to get treated. However, she succumbed to cancer at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Ilaiyaraaja was with his daughter Bhavatharini in Sri Lanka at the time of her passing. He had travelled to Sri Lanka for his upcoming music concerts. However, after his daughter's death, he decided to return to Chennai with Bhavatharini’s mortal remains.

Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with the Tamil language film Rasaiyya. She has also worked with her father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. Back then, she also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for the song titled Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi. Bhavatharini's death has now left a void in the music industry. She is now survived by her husband.