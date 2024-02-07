Updated January 26th, 2024 at 15:02 IST
Kamal Haasan Promises To Be By Ilaiyaraaja's Side After Daughter Bhavatharini’s Death Due To Cancer
Kamal Haasan took to his social media account to pen a note for Ilaiyaraaja, who lost his daughter Bhavatharini to cancer on January 25.
Veteran singer Ilaiyaraaja's daughter and National Award-winning singer Bhavatharini breathed her last on January 25. The National Award-winning singer was suffering from cancer and was in Sri Lanka with her husband for Ayurvedic treatment. Actor Kamal Haasan has now taken to his social media account to condole the loss of Ilaiyaraaja.
Kamal Hassan shares heartfelt condolence
On January 26, Kamal Haasan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to pen an emotional note on the passing of Bhavatharini. The actor penned a note in Tamil mourning the loss, and stated that he will not leave the side of his friend Illaiyaraaja in his difficult times.
In his post, Kamal wrote in Tamil, “My heart aches. I don’t know how to console my beloved brother Ilaiyaraaja. I will hold his hands through this. Bhavatharini’s death cannot be tolerated or accepted. Ilaiyaraaja shouldn’t give up dealing with this huge loss. My heartfelt condolences to Bhavatharini’s family.”
Bhavatharini dies at 47
According to Sun News, Bhavatharini was unwell for quite some time and went to Sri Lanka to get treated. However, she succumbed to cancer at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Ilaiyaraaja was with his daughter Bhavatharini in Sri Lanka at the time of her passing. He had travelled to Sri Lanka for his upcoming music concerts. However, after his daughter's death, he decided to return to Chennai with Bhavatharini’s mortal remains.
Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer with the Tamil language film Rasaiyya. She has also worked with her father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja. Back then, she also won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer for the song titled Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the film Bharathi. Bhavatharini's death has now left a void in the music industry. She is now survived by her husband.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 15:02 IST
