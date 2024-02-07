Advertisement

Kanye West has once again left fans in awe by swapping his natural teeth for custom-made titanium dentures. They resembled those worn by the infamous James Bond villain, Jaws. The 46-year-old rapper showcased his bold dental transformation in a recent social media post, drawing parallels to the iconic character from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

Kanye West flaunts his extravagant dentures

Kanye West's extravagant dentures are reportedly "more expensive than diamonds," as per Daily Mail. The metallic grin, a result of a unique surgical procedure exclusive to West, is said to have cost a staggering $850,000.

Dr. Thomas Connelly, a prominent dentist in Beverly Hills, and Naoki Hayashi, a master dental technician, were the masterminds behind fitting West's new dentures. Connelly expressed delight in collaborating with the rapper, stating, "His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

The dentures mark a revolutionary step in dental aesthetics, showcasing West's commitment to pushing boundaries. Rumours suggest that the dentures are a product of cutting-edge technology and a surgical procedure tailored exclusively for the artist, as per Daily Mail.

Kanye West's dental history

This isn't Kanye West's first foray into unconventional dental choices. In 2010, the POWER rapper claimed to have replaced his entire bottom row of teeth with diamond and gold implants. Back then, he flaunted the sparkling dental work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, asserting that "diamonds were cooler." However, skepticism among fans persisted, questioning the authenticity of such a bold move.

Ellen DeGeneres, during the interview, probed West about the legitimacy of his dental claim, to which he responded, "It’s really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth." The artist justified his eccentric choices, stating, "I guess there’s just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do."