Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Kanye West Replaces His Teeth With Titanium Dentures 'More Expensive Than Diamonds'

Kanye West has once again left fans in awe by swapping his natural teeth for custom-made titanium dentures that are more expensive that diamonds.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Kanye West
A file photo of Kanye West | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kanye West has once again left fans in awe by swapping his natural teeth for custom-made titanium dentures. They resembled those worn by the infamous James Bond villain, Jaws. The 46-year-old rapper showcased his bold dental transformation in a recent social media post, drawing parallels to the iconic character from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

Kanye West flaunts his extravagant dentures

Kanye West's extravagant dentures are reportedly "more expensive than diamonds," as per Daily Mail. The metallic grin, a result of a unique surgical procedure exclusive to West, is said to have cost a staggering $850,000.

Kanye West's post | Image: Instagram

 

Dr. Thomas Connelly, a prominent dentist in Beverly Hills, and Naoki Hayashi, a master dental technician, were the masterminds behind fitting West's new dentures. Connelly expressed delight in collaborating with the rapper, stating, "His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

Kanye West's post | Image: Instagram

 

The dentures mark a revolutionary step in dental aesthetics, showcasing West's commitment to pushing boundaries. Rumours suggest that the dentures are a product of cutting-edge technology and a surgical procedure tailored exclusively for the artist, as per Daily Mail.

Kanye West's dental history

This isn't Kanye West's first foray into unconventional dental choices. In 2010, the POWER rapper claimed to have replaced his entire bottom row of teeth with diamond and gold implants. Back then, he flaunted the sparkling dental work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, asserting that "diamonds were cooler." However, skepticism among fans persisted, questioning the authenticity of such a bold move.

A file photo of Kanye West | Image: NBC

 

Ellen DeGeneres, during the interview, probed West about the legitimacy of his dental claim, to which he responded, "It’s really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth." The artist justified his eccentric choices, stating, "I guess there’s just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do."

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World34 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News35 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News42 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement