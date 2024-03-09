×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Karan Kundrra Says He Doesn't Mind Being Stereotyped With Only Rich Roles

Television actor Karan Kundrra recently talked about facing stereotypes in showbiz with only rich roles but went on to add that he doesn't mind the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Karan Kundrra kicked off the year 2024 with the release of his latest Hindi film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Portraying the character of Guggu in the movie directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Kundrra is all out and about exploring different ways to showcase his skills.

What did Karan Kundrra say about being stereotyped?

In a recent interview with OTTplay, Kundrra delved into the topic of stereotyping in the film industry. Reflecting on his career, the 39-year-old actor acknowledged the prevalence of being typecast in rich roles. "There has been a bit of a stereotype with me. I only get rich roles. But, I don't disagree with the fact," he shared candidly.

 

 

Karan Kundrra praises her Tera Kya Hoga Lovely role

However, Kundrra further talked about the importance of incorporating the physicality required for each character. He added, "I am not just talking about him. If anybody has spent time and focused on a character and shown confidence in you, then aapki bhi duty banti hain to at least bring that physicality for the character. Acting director sambhal lega. When I go on the set with Bali paji, I say I don't know anything, you say and then we discuss. I know he is there. He can't handle physicality. If Guggu has to look a certain way, then it has to look a certain way.”

Addressing contemporary societal trends, Kundrra remarked on the absence of extreme "wokeism" in Indian cinema compared to Western counterparts. He said, "Abhi, US mein bohot wokeism chal raha hain. That is extra and it has become a joke but not with us here. Thankfully, it has not reached. We have made a very good film with a good topic and we will stick to that."

Looking ahead, Kundrra teased his upcoming project, the web series Love Adhura, alongside Erica Fernandes. Set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on March 13, 2024, the series helmed by Tanveer Bookwala.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

