Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Karan Kundrra’s New Car Stolen, Actor Asks ‘Prankster’ To Return It

Karan Kundrra shared a video of himself on his social media handle in which he revealed that his car has gone missing. He said its was his new car.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Kundrra
A file photo of Karan Kundrra. | Image:Karan Kundrra/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Karan Kundrra took to social media on Thursday morning to inform his fans that his car had gone missing. In a viral video, he said whoever is behind the prank should return the car. Karan Kundrra also expressed regret that he did not drive that car as much as he would have liked.

Karan Kundrra's car gets stolen

Karan Kundrra shared a video of himself on his social media handle in which he said, "Guys, jisne bhi ye mazak kiya hai na, it's not funny. If you're a friend... It's my new car... I mean I know it's old but still, it's not funny. Please, this is not the time to pull off such pranks."

Karan Kundrra talks about his stolen car | Image; Instagram

 

He also stated that the car has no security system or tracking device, so he cannot find it. "Jisne bhi gaadi gayab ki hai meri, please irritate mat karo yaar it's not funny," Karan Kundrra wrote along with the video.

Sharing the unfortunate news with his fans, Karan also stated that whoever perpetrated such a prank should stop bothering him. Furthermore, he asked the person to return it as soon as possible.

Karan Kundrra buys a new car

It should be noted that on Wednesday, Karan Kundrra posted photos of his new car on his Instagram handle. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Met this beauty in Munnar and instantly fell in love.. one of the original Vauxhall’s which we later came to love as the iconic HM Contessa.. and guess what.. I Had to have her in my garage.. and finally she’s here.”

Karan Kundrra buys new car | Image: Instagram

 

The actor, who is also a car enthusiast, brought home the vintage HM Contessa to add to his growing collection. He has yet to reveal whether the missing car is his latest or another vehicle from his garage.
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

