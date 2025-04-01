Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani Turn Heads At Vivienne Westwood Debut Show

Vivienne Westwood debuted in India's luxury fashion market with a smashing show at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. The fashion show, on April 1, was a celeb fiesta with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. The gala witnessed a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks, along with some archival pieces. Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Merchant , Mira Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor , Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi were among the few bigwigs who attended the show.

Celebs galore at Vivienne Westwood debut fashion show in India

For the debut show of London-headquartered Vivienne Westwood, the iconic Gateway of India transformed into a ramp. Mira Rajput was one of the first celebrities to arrive at the coveted event. Wife of Shahid Kapoor, the 30-year-old stunned in a dual-shaded pink and peach dress. Actress Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a long gown featuring a studded corseted bodice teamed with a signature Vivienne Westwood-like flowy fabric, which made the train. She paired the thigh-high, strapless gown with a matching neckpiece and stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor arrived donning a maroon head-to-toe, off-shouldered gown. She flaunted the light fabric of her ensemble as she posed for the shutterbugs. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur also posed for the paparazzi at the event. Disha Patani, too, was in attendance. The actress stunned in a bodcon embellished gown. Other celebrities who also attended the show were Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Uorfi and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Radhika Merchant looks jaw-dropping gorgeous in Vivienne Westwood archival