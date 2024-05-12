Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recently issued a notice to Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan following a petition demanding the registration of a case against her for incorporating the word 'Bible' in the title of her pregnancy book. The notice stems from a plea filed by advocate Christopher Anthony, contesting the dismissal of his request to file a case against Khan by an Additional Sessions Court in February 2022, as per barandbench.

Anthony contends that Kareena Kapoor Khan should face legal action for allegedly offending the sentiments of the Christian community with the use of Bible in her book's title, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The plea names Khan, along with Amazon Online Shopping, Juggernaut Books, and the book's co-author, as respondents.

Kareena Kapoor's book | Image: Amazon

"Issue notice to the respondents on payment of process fee by RAD mode, payable within seven working days," the High Court said in its order passed on May 9.

Kareena Kapoor file photo| Image: X

Why did Anthony file a case against Kareena Kapoor?

Initially, Anthony lodged a complaint with a local police station in Jabalpur, asserting that Khan's actions had caused distress to the Christian community, as the revered holy book Bible was equated with the actor's pregnancy guide. However, the police declined to register a case. Subsequently, Anthony pursued the matter in a Magistrate court through a private complaint, seeking similar redress.

However, the Magistrate rejected the plea, citing the complainant's failure to demonstrate how the use of the term Bible affected the sentiments of the Christian community. Undeterred, Anthony sought recourse from the Additional Sessions Court, which also denied his request for relief, prompting him to escalate the matter to the High Court. Anthony represented himself in court, while Panel Lawyer Dilip Parihar represented the State, as per Bar And Bench.