Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were among the attendees at this year's Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. The actors, who were in a relationship between 2004-2007, came face-to-face at the red carpet. Their video from the time has gone viral on social media, in which the actress seemingly ignored her ex as she greeted those with him.

Kareena Kapoor at DPIFF 2024 | IMage: Varinder Chawla

Exes Kareena-Shahid at awards night

Those in attendance at the DPIFF 2024 were Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Raj & DK, Karishma Tanna, Vikrant Massey, Sonal Chauhan, Atlee, Shraddha Arya, Anil Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and many more celebs from the film and TV fraternity. All celebs posed for pictures at the red carpet.

A moment saw Kareena walking by on the red carpet while Shahid posed with directors Raj & DK, holding their respective trophies. As he saw her, Shahid smiled. However, Kareena seemed to overlook the Farzi actor and greeted director Raj Nidimoru instead and walked on. The video has gone viral on social media, with many guessing what elicited such a reaction on behalf of the Jaane Jaan actress.

Throwback to Shahid-Kareena's broken love story

Reportedly, Kareena fell in love with Shahid’s cuteness after watching him in his debut movie Ishq Vishk (2003). Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were first seen in the film Fida (2004). But the duo was on opposite sides. Later on, they featured together in – 36 China Town (2006), Milenge Milenge (2010) and Chup Chup Ke (2010).

A still from Jab We Met | Image: IMDb

But all these films did not touch the expectations of the audiences until Jab We Met (2007) happened. However, by the film released, they had broken up. In 2012, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan. The couple subsequently welcomed two sons- Taimur and Jeh.

Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015. They share two kids- Misha and Zain.