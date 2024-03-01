Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:25 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her Definition Of 'Beauty': From Size Zero To Having Two Children...
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview opened up about her definition of beauty and how she embraced herself in all ages and body shapes.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview opened up about her definition of beauty and how she embraced herself in all ages and body shapes. She told Vogue Arabia, “I’ve embraced myself through every decade of working – from 18 to my 20s and 40s; from being a size zero to having two children. Beauty is a positive word with a positive emotion, and we should look at it that way.”
Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:25 IST
