Stand-up comedian and actor Karthik Kumar has addressed allegations made by his ex-wife, singer Suchitra, in a video shared on Instagram titled For all the click baities. Asserting his stance, Karthik stated that if he were homosexual, as claimed by Suchitra, he would embrace it proudly, positioning himself as an ally and advocating for acceptance of all sexual orientations.

Karthik addresses ex-wife Suchitra's claims

In the video, Karthik opened up about his pride in being part of the diverse spectrum of sexuality, expressing his support for LGBTQIA+ rights and mentioning his intention to join a pride rally. Although the video did not directly respond to Suchitra's interview, Karthik's followers understood the underlying message. He maintained a cheerful impression throughout, avoiding direct references to Suchitra's claims. Check out the video below.

Many of Karthik's followers commended his support for the LGBTQIA+ community, while some critics suggested keeping matters of sexuality private. The video was also shared by actor Amrutha Srinivasan, Karthik's current wife, whose name was mentioned in Suchitra's interview.

Suchitra hurls allegations on ex-husband Karthik

Suchitra, who had been out of the public eye since the "Suchi leaks" controversy, recently gave an extensive interview to a Tamil YouTube channel, Kumudham, making unconfirmed accusations against Karthik Kumar, Dhanush, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth. She also claimed that Dhanush and Aishwarya had been cheating on each other for a really long time.

Suchitra with her ex-husband Karthik Kumar | Image: @oopsreviews/X

She also commented on Amurtha's marriage to Karthik. However, no response has been made to her claims thus far. Suchitra, known as a popular playback singer and radio jockey, has been absent from the public eye since the scandal. Her latest appearance was on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, where she had minimal impact. Meanwhile, Karthik Kumar recently produced and performed a stand-up special titled Aansplaining, receiving mixed reviews.