Kartik Aaryan recently announced the film wrap of his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion. As he is gearing up for the release of his film, he attended the wedding of his film's assistant director Rahul Vohra. The actor has shared a series of photos from the wedding offering an inside glimpse.

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan grace Rahul Vohra's wedding with their presence

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kartik re-shared Mini Mathur's post with a text that reads, "Humare Rahul Ki Shaadi". The image features, Kartik, Kabir, Mini, bride and groom.

Next, he shared a photo goofily posing with the couple and captioned it as "In good company".

A look at Kartik Aaryan's ensemble

He has also shared a closer glimpse of the attire that he wore to the wedding. He donned a black suit, featuring embroidery in black thread. He captioned it as "Shaadi read!"

About Chandu Champion

To get into the skin of the character, Kartik prepared very hard. The actor will reportedly essay the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics, in Heidelberg, Germany. He set a world record in the 50 m freestyle swimming event, at 37.33 seconds.

Apart from being an athlete, he was also a jawan of the craftsman rank in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army. He sustained severe bullet wounds during the 1965 war against Pakistan.

Chandu Champion has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan and is set to hit the theatres on June 14. Considered as one of the biggest films of the year, the makers are yet to unveil the teaser and trailer.