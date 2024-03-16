×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Kartik Aaryan Ditches Range Rover For Bicycle: Puraani Aadatien Chhutne Me Time Lagta Hai

Kartik Aaryan shared a video riding a bicycle on the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which prompted a fan's questions about him ditching his new Range Rover car.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan is known to amuse his fans with social media interaction. A recent engagement of the actor with a fan is going viral. Kartik, who recently bought a new car, took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself riding a bicycle on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor then replied to fans who dropped comments on the post. 

Takes time to break old habits: Kartik Aaryan’s reply to fans goes viral 

On March 16, Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Goa, took some time out to post a video of himself riding a bicycle. The video comes days after the actor brought home a new swanky car, reportedly priced at Rs 6 crore. Sharing the video Kartik wrote in the caption, "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau".

The video has garnered 942K views, with fans commenting, "Rs 6 crore wali gadi mujhe dedo". Kartik replied to the fan comment, saying, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe lek gaya hai.. ate hi batat hu." Another user said: "Ye dekho bhai Rs 5 crore ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai," to which Kartik replied: "Puraani aadatien chutne me time lagta hai." A female fan wrote: "Totally gym boiiii", and Kartik replied: "Always".

A screengrab of user's comments on Kartik Aaryan's post | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram 
A screengrab of user's comments on Kartik Aaryan's post | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram 

 Kartik Aaryan brings home a swanky ride 

On March 15 Kartik Aaryan added another swanky ride to his collection of cars. The Luka Chuppi star was joined by his mother and his dog Katori has he performed the customary puja after the purchase of new vehicles. Photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media. 

According to reports, Kartik owns luxury vehicles like the BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Lamborghini Urus Capsule and Porsche 718 Boxster. Now, he also purchased a Range Rover SV, making his car collection even more luxurious. His new ride reportedly costs Rs 6 crore. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

