Excitement mounts as Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan gear up to bring the extraordinary story of Chandu Champion to the silver screen. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role, the film vows to entertain audiences with its worldwide premiere on June 14, 2024.

When Kartik Aaryan met Harry Kane

While anticipation for Chandu Champion continues to build, Kartik Aaryan has thrown down the ball to none other than football sensation Harry Kane. The actor, who recently attended a Bundesliga match, received an autographed jersey from Kane during his visit. In a bid to merge worlds, Kartik challenged Kane to utter the iconic line, "Chandu Nahi Champion Hai Main," on camera.

Today, Kartik shared a video featuring the duo where they engaged in light-hearted banter. The clip ended with Kartik playfully coaxing Kane to deliver the iconic line, to which the footballer agreed with a grin. Reacting to the video, director Kabir Khan expressed his delight and commented, "Ye baat hui na champion."

What more do we know about Chandu Champion?

Set against the backdrop of an inspiring narrative, Chandu Champion chronicles the remarkable journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Penned by Kabir Khan along with Sumit Arora and Rohit Shukre, the film celebrates Petkar's journey to India's historic Olympic triumph. For the unversed, Petkar is a gold medalist who made the country proud in the 1970 Commonwealth Games and again in the 1972 Paralympics.

Marking Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's first collaboration, the film reunites Aaryan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala following their success with Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik recently wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and shared a picture about the same.

He captioned the post, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we've wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient... Rooh Baba's Cape has some different magic.@aneesbazmee.”