On May 13, in a horrifying incident, a 120 feet by 120 feet billboard crashed onto a nearby petrol bunk in Mumbai's Ghatkopar killing 16 people and injuring 75 others. It is reported that two of the victims were related to Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his first-ever sports drama -- Chandu Champion. The said victims are 60-year-old Manoj Chansoria -- a retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager, and his wife Anita, 59.

Image credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

What happened to Manoj and Anita?

Reportedly, Manoj and Anita who were in Ghatkopar for paperwork related to their visa so they could visit their son in the USA, became victims of a tragedy when they pit-stopped at a Mumbai petrol pump around 4:30 pm on Monday to refuel their car before driving back home to Madhya Pradesh.

Image credit: X

It was at this time when a 250-tonne hoarding board was knocked down by gusty winds and fell right on top of the couple's red sports utility vehicle. 50 hours after the incident, the bodies of Manoj and Anita were recovered from the car.

The news of their death came to light after their USA-based son tried to reach the couple and approached his dad's friend for help. It was the colleague who revealed that the couple is related to Kartik Aaryan.

What's the latest update on the billboard collapse incident?

Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the company that was responsible for installing the billboard, was arrested from Rajasthan's Udaipur on Thursday night. He was brought to Mumbai on Friday morning where he will be presented in a court.

An official confirmation about the relationship between the victims and the star is yet to come from Kartik and his family.