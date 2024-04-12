×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

Kartik Aaryan Says He Is 'Guilty' Of Dating Women Who Are Now His 'Close Friends'

In a candid conversation, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he is guilty of dating women who were close friends, hinting at Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Kartik Aaryan is known to keep mum on his private life. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his films Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in a new interview claimed that he has been guilty of dating women who became good friends later. While the actor did not take any names, netizens speculate that he is talking about his ex-flames Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan on dating actresses who are good friends 

While celebrities seldom comment on their relationship status, it is hard for things to go unnoticed by the public. While shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan was dating Sara Ali Khan. The two have previously hinted at the relationship without confirming the same. Later, Kartik was linked with Janhvi Kapoor while the two were shooting for Dostana 2. Even though the film was shelved, the romance rumours of the couple made headlines. 

A file photo of Kartik Aaryan | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram 

In an appearance on Neha Dhupia-hosted talk show - No Filter Neha, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he is “guilty” of dating women who are close friends. After giving it some thought the Shehzaada actor enquired if it would count if the women became friends after the relationship ended. He admitted to being “guilty” of such a situation. Kartik’s comments are doing rounds on social media. While he did not mention the names of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi, netizens have speculated that he is talking about them, as the actresses have also previously mentioned dating the same person.

What did Kartik Aaryan say about keeping his relationships private? 

In a previous interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan advocated for keeping his relationship private. He said in principle a relationship involves two people and discussions about it should ideally be kept private. The actor highlighted the importance of mutual respect in a relationship, expressing that both individuals should refrain from talking about their private matters in the public domain.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the shoot of Love Aaj Kal 2 | Image: Instagram 

Kartik revealed that he has always maintained a private stance regarding his relationships and expects the same from his partner. He said, "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye." He added, "I expect the same from my [partner]. It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for the horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will be released on Diwali 2024. He is also gearing up for the release of the sports drama Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

