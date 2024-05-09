Advertisement

Kate Hudson, who has been engaged to fiancé ﻿Danny Fujikawa since 2021, is finally ready to get married. The actress recently shared her wedding plans in a recent interview. She said that while she is excited to get married, planning a wedding is ‘such a bummer’.

Kate Hudson talks about her big day

During her appearance on Andy Cohen Live, Hudson was asked about her impending wedding. The actress revealed she has been in talks about finalising a date with her fiance but is reluctant to plan the big day herself. She said, “We were just talking about that! I think soon. I think we’ll get married soon. I just don't want to plan a wedding. It's such a bummer."

Cohen responded by saying Hudson should absolutely have "someone else plan it,” but the Almost Famous star jumped in right away to express her joy, saying, "But I want the party. I love a party. That's the only problem. It's like, if I'm gonna do it again, I want, you know, I want it to be a fun party.”

Kate Hudson’s to tie the knot for second time

Hudson previously married Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson in 2000; the two separated in 2006 and divorced in 2007. Before Hudson and Fujikawa became romantically involved, they were friends for a long time—15 years, to be exact. The couple made their public debut as a couple in May 2017.

They first got to know each other through Hudson's closest friends, Sara and Erin, who are also Fujikawa’s stepsisters. The couple already has a large family, Rani Rose, their 5-year-old daughter, is the newest member of their blended family. Along with Ryder, 20, Hudson also has a son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, with his former partner, Matt Bellamy.