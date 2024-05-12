Advertisement

Kendall Jenner has always been vocal when it comes to shedding light on her struggle with anxiety. As a matter of fact, she has in a raw manner, addressed it many a time over the course of her appearances in family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Things however, have been tougher than usual for Jenner, off late.

'I'm more sad than usual'



For Vogue's Summer 2024 cover issue, Kendall Jenner went into detail about her recurring struggle with anxiety. She candidly shared how things have been particularly hard off late, something that has been impacting her well being. She said, "I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual. So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life - I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings."

Kendall explained how falling into these loops can often make one feel like they are not doing enough to pull themselves out of it. She further reflected, "That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen...This is one of those times when I feel I’m actively not protecting myself or actively doing things that I know are hurting me."

Kendall Jenner is optimistic about the future



Kendall however, has not lost hope. She shared her theory that struggling through her 20s, may just spell out a simpler decade ahead. She said, "I’m so tired emotionally, but I think it’s good. It’s almost like I’m purging something for my 30s. That’s my theory."

Currently, Kendall is embracing her 20s, as they come. The supermodel shared how she always envisioned having kids by 27, but that for now, is out of the picture. She concluded, "I used to say that by 27, I’d love to have kids. Now I’m past that, and I feel like I’m still so young. I’m enjoying my kidless freedom."

