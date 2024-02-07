Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Kiara Advani Schools Paps As They Wish Her 'Happy Birthday' On Wrong Day | Watch

In a viral video, shared by a celebrity paparazzo, Kiara Advani was seen at the Mumbai airport dressed up in denim pants and an overcoat.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani | Image:varinder chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, January 29. The actress was seen briskly walking towards the terminal when the paps abruptly started wishing her Happy Birthday. Kiara, who celebrates her birthday on July 31, quickly corrected them. 

Kiara Advani’s cute reaction to paparazzi goes viral

In a viral video, shared by a celebrity paparazzo, Kiara was seen at the Mumbai airport dressed up in wide-legged denim pants with blue hues. She layered a long overcoat in the same color as her top, which she wore over her denim. A single ponytail and oversized sunglasses finished off her appearance. She waved at the photographers as she strolled elegantly in the direction of the security gate while holding a handbag.

When the paparazzi wished her a "Happy Birthday,” Kiara turned around right away and said "Happy Birthday" again in an unexpectedly funny voice. Then she indicated that it was still a few months away with a hand gesture. For those who are unaware, the actress’ birthday is on July 31. 

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's first picture of 2024

Kiara rang in the new year this time with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. On January 1, 2024, the actress shared the couple's snowboarding adventure through Instagram. The photo captured Kiara and Sidharth enjoying the snowy landscape together. Kiara donned a silver puffer jacket while Sidharth sported a grey-toned jacket, both adorned with snow goggles. Kiara light-heartedly commented on their appearance, adding a humorous touch to the picturesque moment.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship blossomed during the filming of Shershaah, resulting in an intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. Their celebration of personal moments away from the public eye resonates with their fans, portraying love in its cherished private moments.

