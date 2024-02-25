Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Photo From Wedding To Wish Kabir Singh Co-Star Shahid Kapoor On Birthday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023. The actress has shared a photo from the wedding to wish Shahid Kapoor on birthday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Kiara Advani/Instagram
Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor shared the screen space in the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Since then the actors have shared a good bond with each other. On the occasion of Shahid’s birthday, Kiara took to her Instagram to share an unseen photo with the actor from her wedding festivities. 

Kiara Advani wishes Shahid Kapoor with unseen photo from her wedding 

On the occasion of Shahid Kapoor’s 43rd birthday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share an unseen picture with the actor from her wedding. The actress tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. Sharing the unseen wedding photo, Kiara penned a note for the Jab We Met actor. 

A screengrab of Kiara Advani's story | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram 

In the photo, Kiara can be seen getting dressed up as a bride for her special day. Amid her make-up, Shahid managed to get a mirror selfie with his Kabir Singh co-star. Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday SK. Thank you Mira Kapoor For Sharing This Image”. Shahid attended Sid-Kiara’s wedding along with his wife Mira Kapoor. 

Rakul Preet Singh also wishes Shahid Kapoor with unseen wedding pictures

Not just Kiara Advani, several members of the industry took to their social media accounts to share a wish for the Farzi actor. The newlywed Rakul Preet Singh also extended birthday wishes for the actor. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a photo with him along with a note. 

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's story | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram 

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21. Taking to her Instagram stories, the new bride shared a photo from her pre-wedding festivities. In the photo, she can be seen hugging the actor while his wife Mira Rajput can be seen standing on the sideline. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Happy bdayyyy @shahidkapoor You are a gem of a person and I wish you abundance of everything you desire..keep shining.” 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

