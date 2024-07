Published 13:47 IST, July 20th 2024

Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s Ambani Wedding Looks Were Inspired By ‘Elegant, Exotic’ Aishwarya Rai

Stylist Dani Levi shared they chose Manish Malhotra as Kim Kardashian and Khloe's designer as he had worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movies.