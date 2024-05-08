Advertisement

The Met Gala, often hailed as fashion's biggest night, once again witnessed Kim Kardashian making waves with her bold choice. This year, the reality TV star opted for a custom Maison Margiela corset that left everyone talking. Kardashian's ensemble, featuring a striking corset designed by Maison Margiela, was not just visually good but also physically demanding. The corset, so snug and constricting, required assistance for Kardashian to navigate the iconic Met steps.

Kim Kardashian's BTS video from MET Gala goes viral

In a BTS video, Kim was seen getting fitted into the corset, where she quipped about the challenge of breathing but affirmed it as an "art form." Despite the discomfort, Kardashian expressed adoration for the corset, praising its ability to accentuate her figure. She said, "I’ll feel so snatched, I won’t even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel."

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala | Image: Vogue

While the corset cinched her waist, Kardashian ensured she was fully covered in the appropriate places with custom Maison Margiela underwear. The lace-like overlay of her skirt posed a risk of exposure, prompting designer John Galliano to craft matching underwear for discretion. Kardashian's attention to detail extended to her footwear, opting for gravity-defying shoes with thick clear soles. The strategic choice of shoes not only complemented her ensemble but also ensured the skirt remained unhindered, allowing her to effortlessly walk at the event.

Kim's extraordinary look at the Met Gala

Kim's look at the Met Gala was more than just a fashion statement; it was a narrative aligned with the event's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Her ensemble portrayed the essence of waking up after a magical night, resonating with a fairy tale-inspired aesthetic. Shortly after the event, she went to Hamburg, Germany, for the 2024 OMR Festival, where she graced the stage as a guest speaker.