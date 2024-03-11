Advertisement

In Tollywood, where reel romances often spill into real-life love stories, fans are eagerly awaiting another tale of romance to unfold. Kiran Abbavaram, the charismatic actor known for his several hit performances on screen, is rumoured to be taking his relationship with co-star Rahasya Gorak to the next level.

Kiran Abbavaram to tie the knot soon

Abbavaram made a successful debut in Tollywood with the hit film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru where he shared the screen with the talented actress Rahasya Gorak. It is said that love blossomed between the two amidst the magic of their debut film, and their bond has only grown stronger over the past five years.

Speculations about their relationship have been circulating for some time and recent reports by 123 Telugu suggest that the couple is ready to make it official. With the blessings of their families, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are preparing to exchange engagement vows in a private ceremony.

When is Kiran Abbavaram getting engaged?

The engagement, slated for this Wednesday, marks a significant milestone for Abbavaram as he takes a step closer to forever with his beloved co-star. The ceremony is designed to be an intimate affair and will be held at a private venue, possibly even at Abbavaram's own residence.

Following the engagement, the couple is reportedly gearing up for their much-anticipated wedding, expected to take place later this year. Surrounded by the love and blessings of their nearest and dearest, Abbavaram and Gorak are ready to create a cherished moment that will be etched in their hearts forever.

A look at Kiran Abbavaram’s work front

Post his debut, Kiran went on to star in several films including SR Kalyanamandapam, Sebastian P.C. 524, Sammathame, Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavaadini, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha and Meter. He was last seen in 2023’s Rules Ranjann.