Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently shared her perspective on the public perception of being primarily recognized as Aamir Khan’s wife despite her own accomplishments. Rao acknowledged the initial challenge of being seen solely through that lens but expressed resilience in finding public recognition.

What did Kiran say about being linked with Aamir’s identity?

In an interview with SoSouth, Rao highlighted her independence and individual identity before her marriage to Aamir Khan. She revealed that while people’s perceptions of her could sometimes be bothersome, ultimately, it did not significantly affect her.

She said, “So honestly it doesn’t bother me. I do have to say at airports or any public place when people come to me and say, ‘You are…’ and they expect me to complete it and say, ‘I am Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s wife.’ I mean ex-wife. That bothers me because people kind of recognise me sometimes and they’re not sure but they know me through Aamir. That’s very annoying.”

Kiran Rao says she’s protective of Aamir

Regarding her emotional connection to Aamir Khan, Rao acknowledged feelings of protectiveness and celebration of his achievements. Having worked closely with Khan for over 15 years, Rao admitted to feeling connected to his journey but clarified that it does not burden her significantly.

She said, “I do feel connected to his achievements or his failures. I don’t think it pressures me so much. It’s just, in that sense, maybe emotionally something that I will continue to have for him, you know, a connection with him.”

Following their divorce announcement in 2021 after nearly 15 years of marriage, Rao continues to co-parent their son, Azad Rao. Before Kiran, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta with whom he has two kids - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. There are rumours that Aamir is currently dating his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.