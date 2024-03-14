Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:53 IST
Kirron Kher Brings Home Swanky New Mercedes, Poses With Her Luxury Vehicle
Kirron Kher bought a Mercedes GLS in Mumbai on Thursday, March 14. The Instagram account of the car dealership posted a photo of the actress with her vehicle.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher recently gifted herself a brand new luxury Mercedes GLS. With a price of approximately ₹1.65 crore in India, this luxurious acquisition has sparked excitement across social media. Following the grand purchase, her photos with her new car are going viral on social media.
Kirron Kher’s new purchase
Kirron bought the luxury vehicle in Mumbai on Thursday morning, March 14. The official Instagram account of the car dealership posted a photo of the actress with her brand-new set of wheels. Kirron and the dealer posed in front of the her new automobile in the picture. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings, and matching boots.
Kirron treated herself to a Mercedes GLS that is reportedly worth an incredible ₹1.65 crore.
Advertisement
Other celebs who recently bought luxury vehicles
In recent times, several other celebrities have expressed their love for luxury automobiles. Karan Kundrra bought a stunning HM Contessa in a vibrant blue shade. In his Instagram post, the actor revealed that he encountered the car in Munnar and couldn't resist bringing it home.
Advertisement
On the occasion of Dussehra, last year, Shraddha Kapoor also bought a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which has a price of approximately ₹4.04 crore in India. The news of her luxurious gift broke when a close friend of the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle.
Advertisement
She emphasised the significance of this moment as the Lamborghini is the first of its kind to be sold to a woman in Mumbai. She also noted the symbolic importance of a supercar, seeing it as a representation of breaking barriers and fearlessly pursuing one's dreams.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.