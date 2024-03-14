Advertisement

Veteran Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher recently gifted herself a brand new luxury Mercedes GLS. With a price of approximately ₹1.65 crore in India, this luxurious acquisition has sparked excitement across social media. Following the grand purchase, her photos with her new car are going viral on social media.

Kirron Kher’s new purchase

Kirron bought the luxury vehicle in Mumbai on Thursday morning, March 14. The official Instagram account of the car dealership posted a photo of the actress with her brand-new set of wheels. Kirron and the dealer posed in front of the her new automobile in the picture. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings, and matching boots.

Kirron treated herself to a Mercedes GLS that is reportedly worth an incredible ₹1.65 crore.

Other celebs who recently bought luxury vehicles

In recent times, several other celebrities have expressed their love for luxury automobiles. Karan Kundrra bought a stunning HM Contessa in a vibrant blue shade. In his Instagram post, the actor revealed that he encountered the car in Munnar and couldn't resist bringing it home.

Karan Kundrra with his HM Contessa | Image: Instagram

On the occasion of Dussehra, last year, Shraddha Kapoor also bought a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which has a price of approximately ₹4.04 crore in India. The news of her luxurious gift broke when a close friend of the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle.

She emphasised the significance of this moment as the Lamborghini is the first of its kind to be sold to a woman in Mumbai. She also noted the symbolic importance of a supercar, seeing it as a representation of breaking barriers and fearlessly pursuing one's dreams.

