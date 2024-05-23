Advertisement

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to date for a long time before parting ways in August 2022. Despite their alleged breakup, they share a great bond and the Yodha actress is often snapped spending quality time with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff. In a recent interview, Krishan was asked about her equation with Disha, after an alleged breakup. She said that Disha is the person who would be there for her no matter what the situation.

Krishna Shroff opens up about her relationship with Disha Patani

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Krishna said Disha is a "very hardworking girl". Krishna respects Disha, who made a "great mark for herself" despite coming from a non-filmy family. "She runs her own house; she is very independent, very responsible, and mature for her age. In today’s time, when women are very quick to bring each other down, she and I try and lift each other up," Krishna continued. Elaborating on their friendship, Krishna said that Disha has no "judgmental bone" in her body owing to which she had opened up about all aspects of her life to the actress.

(A file photo of Krishna, Disha and Tiger | Image: Instagram)

When asked if Disha and Tiger get possessive of her, to this, Krishna replied that they understand where both of them stand for her and their relationships are completely different. “They understand where both of them stand with me, and our relationships are completely different," she said.

Who is Krishna Shroff?

Unlike her parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, Krishna didn't foray into the acting world. She found her calling in the fitness industry and founded Matrix Fight Night, the home of Indian MMA. She also owns a gym MMA Matrix Fitness Center in Mumbai. She is currently in the news as she will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty.