Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has had a successful year so far with both her releases - Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya being a hit at the box office. Days after the release, the actress, in a new interview, shared the quality she would like to have in an ideal partner. She also asserted that people often put too much pressure on a long list of ‘wants’.

Kriti Sanon on her ideal partner

In a new interview with Film Companion, Kriti Sanon asserted that the qualities she ‘wants’ and ‘needs’ in her partner are two different things. She shared that things like respect are more important to her than other things. She said, “I feel we put too much pressure to on I want this, this, this. What you want and what you need might also be different. I might feel I want someone like this who is like this, whose like that but what I might need actually might just be like simplistic thing, someone who is just real, who can make me laugh, I’ve a connect with, who I can talk to for hours, who respects me and my work and I think those things are also way more important.”

A file photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram



She also reflected on her success and whether her ideal partner needs to have achieved as much in life as she has. The Luka Chupi actress shared that her partner does not need to compare with her. Kriti said, “I don’t think someone needs to match up to me but to hold his own is more important and to be secure absolutely and that’s very important.”

Advertisement

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon revealed that Do Patti is the "most challenging" film for her as in the film, her character has a "lot of layers". The actress shared that in the film, she has done something for the first time that she had not played in any of her films earlier. She added that it was "challenging not just physically and in body language but also emotionally". The film has got a lot of graphs, emotions, drama and a lot of layers.

Advertisement

Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer and also stars Kajol in the lead. The film will directly be released on Netflix.

Advertisement