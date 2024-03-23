Advertisement

Kriti Sanon, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film Crew, was recently spotted in London. A photo of the actress taking a stroll in the capital of the United Kingdom surfaced online on Saturday. However, the limelight was taken by the mystery man alongside her. Kriti was seen holding his hands.

Kriti Sanon seen with a mystery man in London

In the photo, Kriti can be seen dressed up in a black puffer jacket, jeans and a pair of boots. She is walking alongside a man, who could not be identified as the picture is taken from behind. The man by her side is wearing a blue shirt with black pants and is holding the actress’ hand.

Amidst the several speculations of the name of the mystery man, Kabir Bahia's name came to light. Kriti even follows the guy on Instagram. However, there is no official confirmation regarding their relationship status.

What’s next for Kriti Sanon?

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. It is a female buddy comedy film about 3 air hostesses, who take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. It will introduce the viewers to the mundane and financially challenging lives of its three protagonists and how they hatch a plan to leave the adversities behind and embark on a journey where they get to realise all their dreams until fate comes knocking at their doors.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.