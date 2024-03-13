×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Kundali Bhagya Actress Twinkle Vasisht Ties The Knot With Harsh Tuli In Udaipur - See FIRST Photos

Actress Twinkle Vasisht who is best known for her role in Kundali Bhagya has shared pictures from her Udaipur wedding with longtime boyfriend Harsh Tuli.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Twinkle Vasisht and Harsh Tuli
Twinkle Vasisht and Harsh Tuli | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vasisht exchanged vows with her longtime partner, Harsh Tuli, on March 12. The couple got engaged in 2023 and sealed their commitment with a tender kiss in their first photos while marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Twinkle Vasisht shares the first pictures from her wedding

The announcement of the duo’s wedding came via an emotional Instagram post by Twinkle herself, where she shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and joy. "Finally MRS HARSH TULI we made it 12/03/2024," she captioned the post, reflecting on the journey they've undertaken together.

 

 

Twinkle recounted the trials and tribulations they've faced, from heartaches to countless ups and downs and emphasised the resilience of their love. "Our journey was not easy, but it taught us the true meaning of commitment, patience, and unwavering faith in each other," she shared.

Twinkle's note concluded with a message of hope and perseverance, celebrating their love that has triumphed against all odds. She declared, "Our story is a reminder that love knows no boundaries... Here's to us, defying the skeptics and building a love that will withstand the test of time. I LOVE YOU! @harsh_tags."

Celebs congratulate Twinkle and Harsh

The news of their union was met with warm wishes and congratulations from fellow celebrities in the television industry, including Vahbiz Dorabjee and Shraddha Arya, who showered the couple with blessings for their future together. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar wrote, “Super super congratulations to both of you ! Lots of love and hugs.”

Twinkle and Harsh's love story began five years ago when they connected on a dating app. While Twinkle has carved her niche in the television world with notable roles in shows like Kundali Bhagya, TV Biwi Aur Main and Alibaba, Harsh is employed at a multinational corporation.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

