Advertisement

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26. Yesterday, a gathering comprising colleagues, friends, and family bid their final farewell at his funeral. Now, a prayer meeting has been announced to honour his memory, slated for March 2 in Mumbai.

What do we know about the prayer meeting of Pankaj Udhas?

Earlier today, Nayaab Udhas, the daughter of the late singer, shared details of the upcoming prayer meet through an Instagram post. The event is being organised by the Udhas family and will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024. It will be held at the Trident Hotel, The Rooftop, Nariman Point in Mumbai from 4 pm to 6 pm.

More about Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj is known for his contributions to music including film songs and ghazals and has left an indelible mark on the industry. His track Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam remains a timeless classic. The singer was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his outstanding contribution to the world of music.

Nayaab Udhas announced her father's demise on February 26 due to a prolonged illness. His final rites were conducted at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai, on February 27. Notable personalities including Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain, and Shankar Mahadevan were seen paying their respects.

Advertisement

Several celebs condemned the death of Pankaj Udhas

Following the news, many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Personalities such as Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Saira Banu and Madhuri Dixit mourned the loss and celebrated Udhas's illustrious career. India’s PM Narendra Modi also offered his heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

Advertisement

PM Modi tweeted, “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”