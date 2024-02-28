Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Late Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet To Be Held On March 2; See Details

Late Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 and his funeral is set to take place on March 2. Read more details inside.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas
Pankaj Udhas | Image:Pankaj Udhas /Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26. Yesterday, a gathering comprising colleagues, friends, and family bid their final farewell at his funeral. Now, a prayer meeting has been announced to honour his memory, slated for March 2 in Mumbai.

What do we know about the prayer meeting of Pankaj Udhas?

Earlier today, Nayaab Udhas, the daughter of the late singer, shared details of the upcoming prayer meet through an Instagram post. The event is being organised by the Udhas family and will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024. It will be held at the Trident Hotel, The Rooftop, Nariman Point in Mumbai from 4 pm to 6 pm.

 

 

More about Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj is known for his contributions to music including film songs and ghazals and has left an indelible mark on the industry. His track Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam remains a timeless classic. The singer was honoured with the Padma Shri award for his outstanding contribution to the world of music.

Nayaab Udhas announced her father's demise on February 26 due to a prolonged illness. His final rites were conducted at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai, on February 27. Notable personalities including Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain, and Shankar Mahadevan were seen paying their respects.

Advertisement

 

 

Several celebs condemned the death of Pankaj Udhas

Following the news, many celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Personalities such as Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Saira Banu and Madhuri Dixit mourned the loss and celebrated Udhas's illustrious career. India’s PM Narendra Modi also offered his heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

Advertisement

PM Modi tweeted, “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

13 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

13 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

14 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

14 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

14 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

21 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Indian Movies Inspired By Real-life Events

    Galleries6 minutes ago

  2. After CEO Norman's grave allegations, Hockey India denies any rift

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Congress Not in Majority in Himachal, Confirms Vikramaditya Singh | LIVE

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Late Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet To Be Held On March 2

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Grade A developers spark 40% sales rise

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo