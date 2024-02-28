Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Late Matthew Perry’s X Account Hacked By Scammers To Seek Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Donations

The Matthew Perry foundation released a statement claiming that the actor's account was hacked by scammers who were seeking false donations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Late actor Matthew Perry's X account was hacked by scammers who were attempting to seek donations by using a fraudulent website. The Matthew Perry foundation released a statement informing about the same. However, the post has now been deleted from their Instagram handle.

File photo of late actor Matthew Perry | Image: Instagram

Matthew Perry’s X account hacked

A statement released by Matthew Perry Foundation read, “We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.” It further added, “Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media."

The statement informed people that MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website which is associated with the foundation. “We are only accepting donations through this site,” it further said. 

Advertisement

No information about the scammers or the money stolen has been revealed so far. 

Matthew Perry’s tragic death 

Perry died last October after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in California. The news of Perry's passing was met with shock and sadness. According to TMZ, he was discovered in a jacuzzi, with no drugs found at the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a call regarding the death of a male in his 50s but did not confirm the identity of the deceased. 

File photo of late actor Matthew Perry | Image: Instagram

Law enforcement sources, as reported by TMZ, stated that there was no foul play involved. TMZ quoted, "Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened."

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

13 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

13 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

14 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

14 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

14 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

21 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Indian Movies Inspired By Real-life Events

    Galleries6 minutes ago

  2. After CEO Norman's grave allegations, Hockey India denies any rift

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Congress Not in Majority in Himachal, Confirms Vikramaditya Singh | LIVE

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Late Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet To Be Held On March 2

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Grade A developers spark 40% sales rise

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo