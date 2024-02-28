Advertisement

Late actor Matthew Perry's X account was hacked by scammers who were attempting to seek donations by using a fraudulent website. The Matthew Perry foundation released a statement informing about the same. However, the post has now been deleted from their Instagram handle.

File photo of late actor Matthew Perry | Image: Instagram

Matthew Perry’s X account hacked

A statement released by Matthew Perry Foundation read, “We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency.” It further added, “Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media."

The statement informed people that MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only website which is associated with the foundation. “We are only accepting donations through this site,” it further said.

No information about the scammers or the money stolen has been revealed so far.

Matthew Perry’s tragic death

Perry died last October after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in California. The news of Perry's passing was met with shock and sadness. According to TMZ, he was discovered in a jacuzzi, with no drugs found at the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a call regarding the death of a male in his 50s but did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

Law enforcement sources, as reported by TMZ, stated that there was no foul play involved. TMZ quoted, "Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home ... where we're told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It's unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened."