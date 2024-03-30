×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Lizzo To Retire From Music Industry After Being Charged With Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Lizzo said, "I QUIT," in her recent Instagram post, hinting at her retirement. This came after she was accused of sexual harassment by her former employees.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lizzo
Lizzo | Image:Fan Page/Instagram
Lizzo, who has been accused of sexual harassment and creaing a toxic working environment for her employees, recently used social media to ostensibly respond to criticism she has since received from online and industry peers. The singer said, "I QUIT," in her recent Instgram post, hinting at her retirement from the entertainment industry.  She said "getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet”.

Lizzo’s Instagram post 

Lizzo took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 30 and wrote, "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look,” reports People magazine.

 

 

She added that her character has been "picked apart by people who don't know me and (are) disrespecting my name”. She ended her message by writing, "I didn't sign up for this s*** - I QUIT".

Lizzo gets support from the industry

While the singer didn't reveal what prompted the statement, the post's comment section was filled with encouraging messages from her peers.

Latto wrote, "The people need u Lizzo. I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. Ur soul is SO pure f*** these ppl that don't know you! TEAM LIZZO 4L (sic). Loni Love commented: "Girl don't let them win… stay off the Internet.. hug up yo man… keep working.

DJ Von talks Latto's work ethic and Freaknik with Lizzo

 

The post was shared nearly two months after the singer's attempt to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers was denied. Last November, the performer got candid with her fans, explaining in an Instagram post that she was taking time to focus on herself.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

