Louis Tomlinson Rubbishes Age-old Romance Rumours With Harry Styles

Advertisement

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence on the widespread conspiracy theories regarding his alleged relationship with bandmate Harry Styles. In a recent interview, the 32-year-old musician admitted to being "irritated" by the rumours but accepted that it is part of his work as a celebrity.

Louis Tomlinson on Larry conspiracy theory

Ahead of the Latin American leg of his Faith in the Future World Tour, Louis spoke with the Brazilian news outlet G1 on Monday. During the interview, the singer was asked directly about "Larries," or the group of fans who continue to believe that he and the As It Was crooner were once in a relationship or are still secretly dating. Louis stated that his relationship with Harry Styles was merely platonic.

Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

He said, “What’s tough is — I realized this some years ago — there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is,” Tomlinson continued. “I’d be lying if I … it does irritate me a little bit, but it is just kind of the nature of the job. At times it gets far too personal. I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. Occasionally, it kind of broaches some stuff that’s really unfair.”

What is the Larry conspiracy?

Over the years, fans have dedicated several fan fiction and fan theories about this rumoured relationship. In an interview with The Sun back in 2017, Louis commented for the first time on the Larry fan theory and shared his take on his friendship with bandmate Harry. The singer said that when the Larry fan theory surfaced for the first time, he was dating Eleanor Calder and the rumours affected their relationship

Additionally, all this also affected his friendship with Harry Styles. He said that it created an atmosphere where the two were being observed under a microscope and their every move was taken as a sign of the same. It took away the “vibe” they previously felt with each other. Louis added that the rumours made them “unapproachable” about anything.

Advertisement

One Direction announced their hiatus in August of 2015 and since then the band is yet to mark their comeback. Moreover, all the members have embarked on their solo careers. Talking about the members’ personal lives, Harry Styles is rumoured to be actress Taylor Russell while Louis Tomlison was last linked with model Sofie Nyvang in February 2023.

Advertisement