Renowned actor and director Anshuman Jha, known for his roles in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Lakadbaggha, has embraced fatherhood as he and his triathlete wife Sierra welcomed their baby girl, Tara, into the world.

Anshuman Jha is grateful for his daughter Tara

After a lengthy but ultimately safe labour lasting 32 hours for Sierra, Tara made her much-anticipated arrival, bringing immense joy to the new parents. Anshuman expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am really grateful that Sierra and 'Tara' are both healthy and safe. And we feel truly blessed to have an angel."

Reflecting on his upbringing, Anshuman shared his admiration for the strong female influences in his life, stating, "I have been raised by my mother, my elder sister is the reason why I could pursue acting and I have always had a lot of female influence in my life through my cousin sisters as well."

He further shared his matriarchal perspective and the conscious decision he and Sierra made not to find out Tara's gender beforehand.

What more do we know about the birth of Anshuman Jha’s daughter?

Delighted by their daughter's arrival, the couple has chosen to honour both their familial legacies by giving Tara the name Tara Jha Winters. Tara was born on March 10 in the United States, surrounded by love and support from Sierra's parents, who joined them for the special occasion.

In a departure from the norm of sharing every aspect of their lives on social media, Anshuman and Sierra have decided to keep photos of Tara private during the initial phase of her life. Anshuman remarked, “Some things don't need to be shared. In a world that is obsessed with counting likes, followers - I count my blessings and keep it private.”