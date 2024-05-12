Advertisement

Following the announcement of Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's pregnancy, Madame Tussauds London has made an alteration to Justin's wax figure. Now, alongside the pop star stands a baby carrier, symbolising his readiness for the arrival of their child. This addition, as described by the renowned tourist attraction, offers Justin some "all-important practice" ahead of the big day, while playfully referencing his iconic early hit, "Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh!"

Madame Tussauds makes adjustments to Justin Bieber's statue

On Friday, Madame Tussauds London shared pictures of Justin Bieber's updated wax statue. The statue now features a baby carrier around his chest, with a baby inside it. The caption stated, "Baby, Baby, Baby OH Congratulations @justinbieber and @haileybieber ! Thought we could help out (slurrp emoji)."

Madame Tussauds has a history of staying current with celebrity news by updating its famous wax figures. Notably, following Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation in 2016, their wax counterparts were physically separated, and Brad's figure was relocated away from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's after their divorce.

Justin Bieber shares pregnancy news

The Biebers shared their joyous pregnancy announcement through matching social media posts, featuring a video capturing what appears to be a renewal of vows, culminating in the reveal of Hailey's baby bump.

Their journey began in 2009 when they first crossed paths at a Today show event, although they didn't embark on a romantic relationship until 2015. Despite a few challenges along the way, the couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in 2018, followed by a celebration in South Carolina.

Reflecting on their enduring bond, Hailey fondly reminisced about their early interactions, recalling Justin's candid remark at Hillsong: "Hey, you got older." From that moment, their friendship blossomed into a profound connection, evolving into a deep companionship before they rekindled their romance.

Now, after nearly five years of marital bliss, Justin and Hailey eagerly anticipate the arrival of their first child.